‘Shazam!’ Box Office Tracking for $48M Opening Weekend

It sounds like Shazam! could be flying high once it makes its big-screen debut.

According to a new report from BoxOfficePro, the upcoming DC Extended Universe film is on track to make $48 million domestically in its opening weekend. The projections suggest that the film should make $144 million worldwide.

This places the film ever-so-slightly under the projections of other DCEU films, but still on track to win that box office weekend (as it opens alongside Pet Semetary and The Best of Enemies). In comparison, Aquaman‘s tracking estimated that the film would make $60 million domestically, and ended up making slightly more than that. With that in mind, it will certainly be interesting to see exactly how Shazam!‘s box office numbers really shake out.

Shazam! will follow Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a foster kid who is given the ability to turn into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi), after he is granted powers by an ancient wizard.

“He’s trying to find his family… His mom is still out there,” director David F. Sandberg told ComicBook.com last year. “But once he gets these powers, he’s just trying to figure out what to do with them and how it works. For that he needs his friend Freddie, who is like a superhero expert, who helps him to discover his powers and how to be a superhero.”

“Our movie takes place very squarely in the DC Universe.” Levi said in an interview last year. “In fact, I would argue that we’re kind of the most self-aware of it because the movies that we all watch — I mean, Aquaman and Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman — they’re all basically documentaries in their world. These things, these are all real events that have happened. Batman and Superman fighting, Superman saving all of Metropolis, whilst simultaneously destroying the entire city — that all really happened.”

Aquaman is in theaters now. Upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.