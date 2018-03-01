Zachary Levi Says Shazam! Costume Leak Was Unplanned

Fans got their first, unofficial look at Zachary Levi as the titular hero of David F. Sandberg’s upcoming Shazam! movie. Now, Levi has taken to social media to explain that the costume leak was completely unplanned.

Levi took to social media earlier today to let fans know that the leak of the photo that revealed a very comic book-accurate version of Shazam’s costume, complete with two-tiered cape, buccaneer boots, and arm bands — not to mention tights — wasn’t something that was planned or intended. You can check out the video (via @flashcyborg on Twitter) below.

“That wasn’t planned,” Levi said. “That was completely unplanned and hopefully we’ll be able to have a better pic at some point out there for people to see.

It’s interesting to note, though, that as Levi is explaining that the leaked look wasn’t intentional someone is asking him if the photos depict the real costume ad Levi doesn’t respond to the question. While there could be any number of reasons why Levi didn’t answer the question, it’s not impossible that the leaked image might not be the final or official costume or, and potentially more likely, given the camera angle, there could be more to the costume than what we’re currently seeing.

What is interesting, however, is that as recently as last week Sandberg himself was on Reddit replying to fans about the movie and revealed that not only was a look at the costume right round the corner, but that the costume would be similar to the hero’s look in the animated Justice League: War — a costume that has a hood attached to the cape just as the costume leaked earlier this week has.

“Actually, if someone had managed to snap a shot of the suit last week when we were shooting outside they would have released an official pic right away,” Sandberg wrote. “Since we got away with it they want to do more of an official thing. And it’s right around the corner…”

While Sandberg didn’t indicate what he meant by “right around the corner,” the leaked pictures are proof that the production didn’t quite get “away with” shooting outside, but now that both Sandberg and Levi have said that an official look is coming soon, we’ll hopefully be getting a better look at the details of Shazam’s costume. Sandberg also told Reddit fans that once official pictures were released he’d explain more about the costume choice.

“Here’s something though: The suit has similarities to his look in Justice League: War,” he wrote. “Once pics have been released I can tell you more about where the inspirations came from and why certain choices were made.”

Shazam! is set to hit theaters on April 5, 2019.