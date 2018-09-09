Zachary Levi Quotes Stan Lee When Responding to ‘Shazam!’ Question

Thanks to the first trailer, an extended TV spot, various photos that have been released, Shazam! is one of 2019’s most eagerly anticipated films. That kind of excitement comes with significant expectations, something that star Zachary Levi is well aware of — to the point of quoting the legendary Stan Lee.

Recently asked by a fan on Twitter how it feels knowing that man kids will look up to him as a role model when Shazam! hits theaters, Levi had the perfect response.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“With great power comes great responsibility,” Levi wrote, invoking the iconic line from Marvel’s Spider-Man comics.

While Levi is clearly referring to the challenges of being a role model the line is something of a metaphor for Shazam! itself. In the film the young Billy Batson (Asher Angel) ends up the champion for the Wizard Shazam, turning into a superhero with incredible powers (Levi). It’s a huge transformation — literally and figuratively — one that Billy has to learn how to deal with. The metaphor also extends to the making of Shazam!, particularly when it comes to the titular hero’s costume.

Fans noticed that the hero’s costume was noticeably darker and the lightning bolt on his chest softer in recent photos from the film. It turns out that the costume is still a work in progress and director David F. Sandberg was surprisingly candid in explaining why to fans on Reddit.

“Making suits is hard. Like painting a room, you can look at little swatches all day, but you won’t really see the effect until it’s done,” Sandberg wrote. “The color of the finished suit didn’t look as expected in some lights (particularly daylight) which is on me since I decided to change fabric very late in prep and there wasn’t time for as many tests. I figured we’d just have to tweak it in post. The first image released though unfortunately didn’t have any post production done to it. That was right as we were putting the trailer together. I figured since that image was out there perhaps we shouldn’t stray too far from it in the trailer. Might be confusing.”

Sandberg went on to say that he’s still working on finalizing the suit’s appearance.

“This image is closer to what I’m going for, but it’s all still a work in progress and we’ll see where we end up. No images (or the trailer) have the finished bolt effect either (it’s not going to be an extreme effect or anything but it’s not just a simple glow),” Sandberg wrote.

As for Levi taking his responsibility seriously, the actor’s co-stars aren’t concerned that he is up to all of the challenges Shazam! presents. Angel told Variety that Levi is the perfect person for the role.

“Zach, you’re the perfect Shazam because, I mean, we look alike, kind of, but he’s funny, we have a lot in common,” Angel told Variety. “I mean, he’s really a kid too. So, he’s a kid and an adult. Zach, I love you buddy. I can’t wait for what’s to come and you’re the best so, SHAZAM!”

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Next up for DC is Aquaman, which lands in theaters on Dec. 21st. Shazam! is slated to hit theaters on April 5, 2019, while Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.