DC's Stargirl: "Summer School: Chapter Four" Photos Released

The CW has released a synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Four", the fourth episode of DC's Stargirl's second season. As we've seen in a pair of photos previously shared with ComicBook.com, we know that the episode sees the return of Crusher Crock/Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins) and Paula Brooks/Tigress (Joy Osmanski), two Injustice Society members who survived the battle between the JSA and the ISA at the end of Season 1, but were apprehended in the process. In these new photos, however, we get a better look at some of the other aspects of the episode. It appears that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) will have an encounter with Richard Swift/The Shade (Jonathan Cake) and Cindy (Meg DeLacy) will make her move.

A big part of Cindy's next move is to recruit members for a new version of the ISA, her Injustice Unlimited, something that DeLacy recently told ComicBook.com has been part of her plans in the time between the end of Season 1 and the start of Season 2.

"So, Cindy has been, she got the diamond and she went off to this remote island called the Diablo Island," DeLacy said. "And she's been doing a lot of just research on the backstory of the ISA, more backstory of the JSA, what they stand for, the rise and fall of both. And trying to just work on this relationship with Eclipso, It's someone new. She wants to make sure that they're on the same page and gain respect from this mysterious being in this diamond. So, she's just been kind of sitting with that and really kind of laying out the guidelines on how to recruit this team and create a badass family of people that emulate the type of ISA her dad was in."

You can check out the synopsis for "Summer School: Chapter Four" below and read on for the photos.

"THE DEVIL IN THE SHADOWS — As Pat (Luke Wilson) considers whether he should come clean to Courtney (Brec Bassinger) about Eclipso’s past, a surprise visit from Crock (Neil Hopkins) and Paula (Joy Osmanski) catches him and Barbara off guard. A tense run-in with The Shade (Jonathan Cake) provides Courtney with some valuable information. Finally, Cindy (Meg DeLacy) makes her move. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. Lea Thompson directed the episode written by Taylor Steitz."

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Summer School: Chapter Four" will air on August 31st.