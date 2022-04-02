Static Shock: Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo Unveils DC Comics-Inspired Jordan Shoes

Bam Adebayo brought Static Shock to the hardwood this week as he debuted special Jordan sneakers inspired by the comic book hero. The Miami Heat star got tagged in a post by the brand featuring his “Hero” Air Jordan 36. The low tops come in black, blue, yellow, and white. All the signature colors of Virgil Hawkins‘ suit in the WB cartoon show. On one tongue is a lightning detail and the words “gotta be a hero” on the inside. Along the midsole, there’s lighting detailing resembling Static’s comics look. As the NBA has grown in popularity, athletes like to express themselves more and more on the court. That means there have been multiple custom sneakers alluding to both DC and Marvel heroes over the last few years. However, it’s always a little bit more special when it comes from the brand itself. Check out Jordan’s post down below.

He’s worn Virgil’s face on the side of his sneakers before. In the 2020 season, Adebayo had a custom pair of Air Jordan 11s made with Static Shock emblazoned on the side. The All-Star explained his love for the character to NBA.com.

https://twitter.com/Jumpman23/status/1509316803951964161?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“I’m a fan of the old-time shows like Static Shock. I watched that show so many times when I was younger so I wanted to put it on a shoe,” the forward began. “He’s always been my favorite character. He’s one of the most underrated superheroes. I wanted him to be in the Marvel Universe so he can be with Black Panther, that’s something that’ll be dope.”

As a massive Static fan, Bam would probably be thrilled to hear that the live-action adaptation is moving forward over at Warner Bros. Producer Michael B. Jordan said last year, “I’m proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that. Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros on this initial step.”

There is no current release date for the Static Shock movie.

