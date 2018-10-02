Stephen Amell’s First Arrowverse Crossover BTS Photo Teases New Costume

The big Arrowverse crossover can’t get here soon enough, and a new behind the scenes photo from Stephen Amell reveals he might be getting a new costume for it.

The new photo shows Amell in the makeup chair, but he is sporting some bright green gel on his chest, neck, and face. It seems he is getting fitted for a mold, so now the question is what the new mask and suit will look like. He posted it with the caption “Officially started work on the crossover today.”

You can check out the new photo below.

Officially started work on the crossover today. pic.twitter.com/yh7LSDqBx1 — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 14, 2018

This year’s crossover will be a little different, as it will only feature Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl, leaving Legends of Tomorrow out of the mix. That was likely to make way for a host of debuts to the CW Arrowverse, which includes the introduction of Batwoman and most recently revealed Lois Lane. It seems Oliver Queen might be sporting some new duds when he meets them, and we hope to see his new suit in the coming weeks. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

As for those introductions, Batwoman will be played by Ruby Rose, who couldn’t be more thrilled to join the universe.

“I get to be Batwoman,” Rose told Jimmy Fallon. “I feel like the reason I kept getting so emotional was because growing up watching TV I never saw someone on TV that I could identify with, let alone a superhero. [Tearing up] I said I wouldn’t do that and I’ve always had this saying, well not me, Oscar Wilde, which is ‘be yourself because everyone else is taken’ and so I always lived by that motto and the second motto when I came into the industry was ‘be the person that you needed when you were younger’ and I feel like one motto sort of led me to the other and I just kept crying about it.”

As for Lois Lane, she will be played by Elizabeth Tulloch, and while the character has been mentioned on Supergirl previously she has never actually made an appearance until now that is.

The currently untitled Arrowverse crossover will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, Dec. 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, Dec. 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, Dec. 11th at 8 p.m. ET.