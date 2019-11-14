Stephen Amell Wraps Arrow: “Best 8 Years Of My Life”

Fans are looking forward to Crisis on Infinite Earths in a big way, but it will also be a bit bittersweet, as it will also mean that the show that started this whole universe will be coming to an end. Arrow will be airing its eighth and final season in the leadup to Crisis, and since the series finale will air after Crisis, the event will be one of the final times we get to see Oliver Queen interact with the other DC heroes. Stephen Amell recently took to social media to let fans know he had officially wrapped on the show and had a few things to say about his time on Arrow.

“Words can’t even begin to express what Arrow has meant to me,” Amell wrote on Twitter. “Best 8 years of my life. The cast and crew of the show have become my family. I’m going to miss them. I’m wrapped.” That brings his time as Oliver Queen to an end, a journey that kicked off back in 2012, and at the time no one could’ve predicted it would start a universe this expansive.

Since Arrow premiered it’s been followed by The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Black Lightning, and now Batwoman, the latest new addition. Arrow’s also always been the linchpin of the big crossover events, though with all the additional characters and shows, things have grown quite a bit since the first Flash vs. Arrow episode.

Since then we’ve had Heroes Join Forces, Invasion!, Crisis on Earth-X, and most recently Elseworlds. Now it’s time for Crisis on Infinite Earths, and it’s a fitting swan song for a show like Arrow.

The good news is that there will still be some Arrow fun to be had, as CW is spinning off the future glimpsed in the show at several points into a new show. The show will be called Canaries, and will likely see the successor to Oliver’s work in Star City as the main character, which odds are is Mia Smoak.

Arrow airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW. The series finale of Arrow will debut on January 28, two weeks after the conclusion of Crisis on Infinite Earths.