Stranger Things’ Dacre Montgomery Fuels Speculation With Nightwing Tweet

Power Rangers and Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery has fans questioning if the actor is up for the role of Batman protégé Dick Grayson aka Nightwing in Warner Brothers’ DC Cinematic Universe.

Montgomery posted a picture of Nightwing — without a caption — to his Twitter and Instagram accounts late Saturday night. Both posts have since been deleted. Montgomery’s tweet received hundreds of retweets and more than a thousand likes before it was removed.

Warner Bros. is planning to bring a solo Nightwing movie to the big screen under The LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay, who has suggested the movie could forego a traditional origin story and still take a look at the former Robin “growing up” into his own man — and his own superhero — as Nightwing, the protector of Blüdhaven.

McKay took to Twitter in late September to announce the role has yet to be cast. “We are taking our time,” McKay wrote. “We are going to cast a wide net because we need to find the perfect person. We need to get the script right. We need this movie to blow your mind.”

Of course, the situation could have changed in more than a month’s time: Montgomery could have nabbed the role (helped along by his turns in Power Rangers and the recently released and highly popular Stranger Things 2), or he could be throwing his hat in the ring via social media, as many actors tend to do when it comes to highly coveted superhero roles.

Speculation previously tied American Horror Story actor Finn Wittrock to the role.