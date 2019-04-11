‘The Suicide Squad’: Viola Davis to Return as Amanda Waller in James Gunn’s Sequel

The roster for James Gunn‘s Suicide Squad reboot/sequel is slowly coming together, and it’s bringing back more familiar faces we thought. Deadshot is coming back, though Idris Elba will take over the role for Will Smith this time around. He’ll be joined by Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, and apparently Jai Courtney’s Captain Boomerang. As of Friday afternoon, it looks like the leader of the team is also returning for The Suicide Squad. That’s right, Viola Davis is back in the world of DC.

The Wrap is reporting that Davis will be reprising the role of Amanda Waller in Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. The the first film, directed by David Ayer, Waller was the one who put the team together in the first place, and sent them out on a death mission under the leadership of Rick Flagg.

It’s unclear at this point how substantial Waller’s role will be in the new film, but it does mean that there will be some strands of continuity between both Suicide Squad projects, despite producer Peter Safran saying that Gunn’s edition is a “total reboot” and not a sequel.

“First of all, we don’t call it Suicide Squad 2 ’cause it’s a total reboot,” Safran said. “So it’s The Suicide Squad and I think people should be extremely excited about it. It’s everything you would hope from a James Gunn script and I think that says a lot and that promises a lot and I know that we will deliver a lot.”

So things will be totally different this time around, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t roles for these original characters. They could be staples in the film, used to tell a much different story. Then again, all of these actors could return for just a scene or two in order to connect both Suicide Squad movies. We won’t have a clearer idea about their roles until production starts later this year.

Are you looking forward to all of these characters returning for The Suicide Squad? Let us know in the comments!

