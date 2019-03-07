‘Suicide Squad 2’: Will Smith Exits James Gunn’s DC Comics Movie

While the DC Comics cinematic universe continues to course correct, a lot of the remnants of Zack Snyder’s influence are being removed from ongoing franchises, with the latest coming in the sequel-or-relaunch of Suicide Squad. According to a new report, Deadshot actor Will Smith will not be returning for The Suicide Squad, apparently exiting the franchise entirely.

The new movie is set to be written and directed by James Gunn, who is jumping ship to the DC Comics universe after being fired from Disney and Marvel Studios from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Variety, Smith’s departure comes down to the age-old issue of scheduling conflicts. The actor and Warner Bros. Pictures apparently decided to move forward on amicable terms, possibly leaving the door open for a return in the future.

The movie is said to be a relaunch of the original film and not a full-on reboot, likely featuring many new characters. According to the report, insiders stated that the studio wanted the main franchise players of Will Smith and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn to return while introducing a new slate of walking time bombs to fulfill the ranks of Task Force X.

Robbie will next return in next year’s Birds of Prey, which is currently filming.

Gunn’s frequent collaborator Michael Rooker spoke out on Gunn’s firing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, explaining how he’s bounced back with this new gig in the DC Comics franchise.

“It’s terrible, isn’t it? Yeah, but oh well, guess what? He’s on a gig already. Suicide Squad, that’s right. He’s writing it and directing it as well,” Rooker said at Walker Stalker Con last year.

While rumors persisted about Gunn’s involvement in the potential reboot, DC Comics confirmed the news last year with an episode of DC Daily.

“It’s official that we have got a new member of the DC family: acclaimed writer/director James Gunn has been attached to write Suicide Squad 2,” said host Tiffany Smith. “Gunn is poised to bring a completely fresh take to the franchise after the first film was written and directed by David Ayer.”

The Suicide Squad is currently rumored to begin filming later this fall, while it is on DC Comics ambitious slate to be released on August 6, 2021.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the newest Detective Pikachu trailer (and the appearance of Mewtwo!), the Oscars, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!