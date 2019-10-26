The Suicide Squad Stars Joel Kinnaman and John Cena Reveal New Behind-the-Scenes Look

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is poised to really change up the formula that the first Suicide Squad set up a couple of years ago. Two of the stars in the film, Joel Kinnaman and John Cena, gave some fans a behind-the-scenes look at their training regimen heading into the movie. Now, the two performers don’t have their movie costumes on, but they are in the gym and Kinnaman had a very funny story about how phenomenal of an athlete Cena is in real life. Many wrestlers get a weird rap because they don’t play a “real sport.” Rest assured, Cena is about as strong as a mule and has flexibility and mobility that most wouldn’t expect from an athlete his size. His co-star got to see some of that firsthand.

Kinnaman wrote on Instagram, “Lunch break on #TheSuicideSquad When I saw @johncena bench 4000 lbs I thought to myself “Damn.. but you know he probably can’t move that well.. I’m smooth and flexible.. Then he got up started stretching and did the splits.”

Pretty impressive, but The Suicide Squad star has been offering his opinion on a lot of different topics in interviews lately. Kinnaman is back for a second round with the franchise and he’s already seeing how this time will be different. On Variety’s Big Ticket podcast, the actor talked about how the lighter tone, despite the continued violence, will set this movie apart from it’s predecessor.

“He’s an incredible guy,” Kinnaman said. “He’s written a fantastic script. It’s so funny… I feel like I’m shooting my first comedy. There are a lot of really funny people there. It’s like a learning experience. I’m around a lot of incredible funny people.”

But the actor wasn’t done there either, he talked about the DC movie that currently has most the country talking, Joker. He had nothing but kind things to say about Joaquin Phoenix‘s turn as the Clown Prince of Crime.

“Joaquin [Phoenix] just crushed it. Wow. He is incredible. He’s such an actor,” he added. “It’s surprising to see that kind of a performance in something that has a DC wrapper on it, because that’s a real art film. And I have a sister who’s schizophrenic, and I’ve drawn on some of her behavioral things in things that I’ve done earlier, and, yeah, I was really struck by how accurate his [performance was].”

