James Gunn Celebrates The Suicide Squad's Record-Breaking Trailer Debut

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad isn't set for release until August, but the filmmaker is already celebrating. Over the weekend, Gunn revealed the first trailer for the R-rated villain team-up shattered Mortal Kombat's record for views in a week for a red band trailer. According to Gunn, the trailer tallied over 150 million views in a single week. Better yet, Warner Brothers was comfortable with the initial launch, they quickly followed it up with a few television spots and another full-length trailer with new footage.

"I just got word #TheSuicideSquad redband trailer set a new record for most views of a redband trailer in a week, with over 150 million views worldwide," Gunn shared on Instagram. "I'm incredibly grateful to all of you for making this happen!"

Hype for the feature is so real — both with fans and the studio — that Warner has already greenlit a spinoff of the movie for HBO Max. Gunn is currently filming Peacemaker in Canada.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the spinoff series. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

Warner's full synopsis for the movie is below.

"Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese. Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and-destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave…and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them."

The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6th.

