Supergirl “Back From the Future Part Two” Preview Released

Sunday night’s episode of Supergirl saw the long-awaited return of Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott when the character made his way back to National City in the 21st century when an imposter Toyman began creating chaos that had major impact on the hero’s future. While Winn’s return isn’t meant to be a permanent thing, he’s not quite done hanging out with Supergirl and friends just yet. The CW has released a preview for “Back From the Future Part Two,” the upcoming twelfth episode of Supergirl‘s fifth season, giving us a glimpse of Winn’s continued time in the present – as well as a possible budding romance for Kara.

Other than what’s presented in the preview, we don’t yet know much about the episode, but if there’s one thing Winn’s return has driven home it’s that Supergirl may be living on a whole new Earth but her greatest enemy is exactly the same. Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) is definitely up to no good. After all, Lex engineered Winn’s return from the future thanks to the discovery of an alternative Winn who was more amenable to the villain life that the real Winn was so against. While ostensibly Winn’s return was about finding out more regarding the Leviathan threat, Lex always has ulterior motives.

“I think it’s important for us to keep him in check,” series star David Harewood recently told ComicBook.com. “At the same time, we don’t necessarily just want to stop him; first of all, we have to find out what he’s doing, and I think that becomes clear through 5.11, is that we start to understand exactly what Lex Luthor’s dastardly plan is.”

He also hinted at a new working space for the heroes, now that Lex is so heavily involved with the DEO.

“But I do think, post-Crisis, working together with all the other supers. You’ll see this very much on Sunday — working together with all the other supers has inspired J’onn to create a space himself outside of the DEO. We have a brand-new location that we’ll be introducing on Sunday, a new space called the Tower, which really is sort of an extension of J’onn working with the Justice League and working with the other supers.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.