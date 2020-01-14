Lex Luthor Returns in Supergirl “Bottle Episode” Photos

The CW has released photos for “Bottle Episode”, the upcoming tenth episode of Supergirl‘s fifth season. The episode, which airs Sunday, January 19, will be Supergirl‘s first after the conclusion of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” and while it’s not yet clear how the epic crossover event will shape the future of the Arrowverse and Supergirl, the photos do have one surprising reveal: Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) is back in what appears to be National City.

The return of Lex Luthor isn’t a huge surprise. The iconic villain was spared by The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) at the end of Supergirl‘s Season 4 finale and appeared in “Crisis” as well, manipulating the Book of Destiny so that he could take a spot as one of the Paragons who stand as the Multiverse’s last hope against the Anti-Monitor. His return to National City – and apparently in some sort of position of power by the look of things in the photos – is a curious one that will be interesting to see explained.

In addition to the return of Lex Luthor, the photos from “Bottle Episode” also give fans their first look at Meaghan Rath as a female Brainiac 5. Rath is the real-life sister of Jesse Rath who plays Brainiac 5, aka Brainy, on the series.

“[This is] something that I’ve been pitching since I got the role,” Jesse said at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. “You can’t talk about Brainy without talking about his family. My real-life sister will be joining the show, Meaghan Rath. She will be playing a female Brainiac-5.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Bottle Episode” and read on for photos from the episode.

MEAGHAN RATH GUEST STARS – The subsequent complications from the Crisis leave Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to face a chaotic threat. Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode with story by Derek Simon and teleplay by Nicki Holcomb & Jen Troy.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 7/8c on The CW. “Bottle Episode” airs January 19.

