Supergirl Showrunners Tease Crisis on Infinite Earth’s Impact on the Series

Each season, The CW‘s Arrowverse pulls off a major crossover event that brings together most of the universe’s heroes in a fight against a variety of threats. Usually, however, those threats and crossovers have major impact on all of the Arrowverse shows except Supergirl and for good reason. Supergirl takes place not on Earth-1, but Earth-38, a world entirely separate from Arrow, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. When Crisis on Infinite Earths hits this fall, though, Supergirl will see a greater impact than in years past, at least according to showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner.

In a recent interview with IGN, Queller and Rovner teased that the upcoming Crisis is a bit different all around for Supergirl. That includes how the show leads into it as well as the consequences the event will have once all the dust settles.

“We’re teeing up Crisis in our way, which is a little bit different from the way Arrow and The Flash are doing it,” Rover said. “But it’s all interconnected, and the Monitor will be a part of that storytelling.”

Queller illuminated a bit about the impact of the crossover and how it’s a bit greater than previous years.

“In general, it has more impact than our crossovers usually do,” Queller said. “It filters into the rest of our season where normally the crossovers are standalone.”

“The world will be shaken up and there will be fallout, post-Crisis,” Rovner added.

For fans, the biggest expectation they have for Crisis is that Supergirl may finally join the “main” Earth after the event. In comics, Crisis on Infinite Earths served to streamline DC continuity, with the event effectively bringing the disparate worlds of the DC Universe into one when the Anti-Monitor is unleashed on the multiverse, destroying various worlds. In the end, only five Earths remained, ultimately merging into a single shared universe. With that in mind, fans think that the Arrowverse Crisis will see Supergirl finally brought into “continuity” as it were — something that be a huge shakeup for that show.

Of course, Supergirl isn’t the only show that fans hope Crisis will bring into the main Arrowverse. Black Lightning, which has thus far existed entirely separate from the Arrowverse, is set to make its first shared-universe appearance in Crisis on Infinite Earths, something that was confirmed last month — though the extent to which Crisis will impact Black Lightning is one that fans will have to wait a bit longer for. The crossover doesn’t kick off until December.

Supergirl‘s fifth season will begin Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.