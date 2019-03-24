‘Supergirl’: Lex Luthor Meets Red Daughter in “House of L” Scene

Supergirl has been teasing its Red Daughter storyline for quite some time. Introduced ever briefly during the Season 3 finale and then hinted at in little bits and clips throughout Season 4, fans have been eagerly awaiting the Siberian version of Kara to make her debut. That wait is over, as Red Daughter will make her debut tonight in “House of L” — or rather, will be found by Lex Luthor.

The CW has released a scene for tonight’s episode of the Arrowverse series and in it, Lex (Jon Cryer) meets this Kasnian Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in a somewhat disturbing situation. You can check it out in the video above.

In the scene, Red Daughter is huddled in a corner, apparently scared or injured while the bodies of various people and soldiers lie around her in a remote cabin. It’s unclear from the scene how those people died, though it appears that they were taken out trying to protect Red Daughter. As she cowers, Lex Luthor enters the cabin, walking slowly up to her and simply saying “hello” in Russian.

At the end of the season three finale, Supergirl used a Legion of Super-Heroes ring to travel back in time, after a battle with Reign (Odette Annable) turned surprisingly deadly. Once she’d traveled back in time, Kara separated Sam and Reign from each other, ultimately “killing” Reign. At the end of the episode, dark energy from the Harun-El was sent to Siberia, and seemingly produced an alternate version of Kara who arrived at a military base.

It’s worth noting that that same Harun-El is how Lena was able to create a serum that saved James Olsen’s life after Lex had him shot last week — the same serum that Lex used to cure himself of terminal cancer.

Producers confirmed shortly after it aired that they were planning an homage to Superman: Red Son, a popular alternative history story from the comics and while it’s taken some time for the series to get to bring it to life this season, it’s set to be a major storyline.

“A lot of our big storylines this season which we have been teasing out is the story of Red Daughter,” executive producer Robert Rovner said at a recent Supergirl press event. “And so, in Episode 16, you get to see that Red Daughter’s backstory does not only involve Red Daughter but involves Lex Luthor.”

Jon Cryer, who plays Lex, teased that the storyline will see his character relating Supergirl — or rather her Kasnian counterpart — in a way that is very different than his usual rapport with Kryptonians.

“So, in some ways I am relating to Supergirl … Kasnian version of Supergirl,” Cryer said. “And it’s fun, it’s really fun to play with that relationship because it’s so different. It’s so different.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. “The House of L” airs tonight.

