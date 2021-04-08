Supergirl "Phantom Menaces" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Phantom Menaces", the third episode of Supergirl's sixth and final season. The episode will air on Tuesday, April 13th. This week on Supergirl, the Superfriends were hit with some major setbacks. Not only were they unable to rescue Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) from the Phantom Zone, but Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) managed to get himself acquitted for his monstrous crimes against the people of National City. For Supergirl, she also suffered some torment at the hands of the phantoms that make up the Phantom Zone, but at least she had a bright spot with the discovery that her father, Zor-El (Jason Behr) is there as well.

Things will continue to be a challenge for everyone involved in "Phantom Menaces". In National City, the Superfriends have to deal with a phantom that has managed to stick around National City while Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) will have to deal with battling Lex for Luthor Corp. And Kara will continue looking for a way out of the Phantom Zone... but may just get a new ally in the process.

You can check out the synopsis for the episode below and read on for the images.

Supergirl will air Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Phantom Menaces" will air on April 13th.