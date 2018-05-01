‘Supergirl’ Recap With Spoilers: “Of Two Minds”

“Of Two Minds” starts with a woman passes at cookies at a National City bank. After eating one of the cookies, blood starts pouring out of the nose of a banker.

Kara, Mon-El, Imra, and Alex are examining one of the dead pigeons from the end of last week’s episode. Alex unveils that the birds didn’t transfer disease between each other. Rather, the birds came and direct contact with Pestilence.

An unknown man walks into the DEO lab, and the crew arms their weapons. We quickly find out that the man is Brainiac-5 using an image inducer after he caused a ruckus with his real looks at a local Piggly Wiggly.

Winn walks in and tells the group of the situation at the bank, where several people are sick with fevers and bloody noses.

Lena is still working with Sam on trying out how to fix her condition. Lena starts running Sam through more tests, one in which Lena is seemingly transported to another dimension where she’s forced to fight her alter-ego Reign.

Team Supergirl arrives at the bank and begins their investigation. As they begin asking questions, the group is distracted by a commotion outside. They run outside to find the Imra has put a force field around the bank, causing mass hysteria by people downtown.

Imra’s trying to isolate the bank from the rest of the city, but Kara’s able to convince Imra to take the force field down so they can transport patients to area hospitals.

Sam wakes back up and tells Lena that she had visited a parallel dimension, where she talked to Reign.

Mon-El and Imra talk about the tension between her and Kara. Mon-El mentions to his wife that maybe Kara is right about Pestilence.

Elsewhere, Alex tries convincing Kara to work with Imra on this Pestilence issue. Winn runs in with information that the lady handing out cookies at the bank earlier has died. Thinking she’s Pestilence, Kara rushes to the scene only to find Imra standing over the dead body.

Back at the DEO, Winn explains to Alex how he was sure the cookie lady was Pestilence and as he’s talking, Alex notices Winn’s nose start to bleed.

The team rendezvous back at the DEO to see how Winn is doing, who’s heavily sedated by painkillers. Winn doesn’t recall who scratched his hand infecting him.

Kara sees Imra walk by and confronts her about going rogue. Imra explains how grim the future is, mentioning that Kara fails to stop Pestilence

Sam’s back in the pocket dimension speaking to Reign. Reign tries convincing Sam to surrender her life but Sam quickly wakes up.

J’onn and Kara are talking about their battle with Pestilence. Kara asks J’onn if he thinks they’ll be able to take down Pestilence, and the martian gives her a quick motivational talk.

Imra and Mon-El are talking about Kara on the ship. Mon-El finds out that Imra didn’t tell Kara the whole story about why the Legion really came back. The couple argues and IMra storms off. Brainiac-5 walks in and tells something has happened to Winn.

Back at the DEO, Winn is seizing. Brainiac-5 reveals that the cure they previously used on Winn is the wrong formula and for the formula to work, they’ll need Pestilence’s DNA. Alex collapses and it’s revealed she’s been infected as well.

James walks in to talk to Winn and the two share a heartfelt talk where Winn admits he’s afraid to die.

James calls Lena and asks her to work on a pharmaceutical for the infected and playing dumb to not let on she’s working with Sam, she says she’s already working on a drug for it.

Sam goes back into the pocket dimension to confront Reign. The two fight and after Reign says she’s going to kill Ruby, Sam wakes right back up. Sam begs Lena to go to the DEO or Supergirl for more help but Lena refuses. Lena promises to protect Ruby and not let anything happen to her.

Kara, Mon-El, J’onn, and Brainiac-5 are still working on the case of the sick people. Using social media, they find out that the doctor the group talked to earlier in the episode each interacted with Dr. Grace Parker, and the group comes to the conclusion that she is Pestilence. As Kara, J’onn, and Mon-El leave to track down Parker, Brainiac-5 raidos to Imra telling her they found the identity of Pestilence.

We see Dr. Parker enter a boardroom as she’s holding a mysterious glowing vial. As Dr. Parker is about to attack one of the board members, Kara and Mon-El arrive and the former begins talking with Dr. Parker. Dr. Parker doesn’t listen and begins fighting with the three metahumans.

Kara and Dr. Parker are fighting when Imra encapsulates Parker/Pestilence in a force field. Imra throws a dart at Pestilence in hopes of killing her, but Purity — the second Worldkiller — shows up to rescue her.

Initially upset, Imra is relieved the find out that Pestilence left the dart behind, giving the team enough DNA for Brainiac-5 to alter the cure.

Alex and Winn both receive the new cure. J’onn mentions to Alex that he wasn’t sure if he’d be able to get through the stuff with his father without her and the two embrace.

Kara approaches Imra, trying to make her feel better about their failed fight earlier. Imra reveals that her sister passes away in the future from Pestilence’s blight. Kara says they’ll fight Pestilence together.

Brainiac-5 and Winn reveal they’re now able to track Pestilence’s heat signature and alert starts going off — Purity and Pestilence have tracked down Sam/Reign to Lena’s safehouse.

Kara, J’onn, Imra and Mon-El go to Lena’s location and are to shocked to find Lena has been working with Sam, the third Worldkiller. Once Purity and Pestilence arrive at the location, Sam turns into Reign and the three Worldkiller’s fly away.