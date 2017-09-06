Supergirl Season 2 Episode 5: Crossfire Sneak Preview

Tonight, The CW brought Supergirl back for its fourth episode of Season 2. The acclaimed series directed much of its focus tonight on Sharon Leal’s surprising role. The actress brought M’Gann/Miss Martian to the small screen earlier this season, and fans are now getting to learn more about the heroine’s extraterrestrial roots.

And, next week, fans will get another dose of intergalactic drama when “Crossfire” debuts. The fifth episode promises to introduce audiences to a ruthless gang that arms itself with alien tech. Naturally, Supergirl isn’t too pleased with their dangerous tactics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you are curious about next week’s episode, then you can watch the preview for it above. You can also check out the full synopsis of “Crossfire” below if you want a sneak-peek at the episode:

“SUPERGIRL TAKES ON A RUTHLESS NEW GANG — Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) must beat a ruthless new gang who has been armed with dangerous new alien technology. When Cadmus sends a video to the DEO, the team realizes Cadmus is the one staffing the criminals for a secret mission.

Meanwhile, Kara (Melissa Benoist) gets Mon-El (Chris Wood) a job as an intern at CatCo, James makes an important decision and Lena (Katie McGrath) invites Kara to attend one her fundraisers.”

Glen Winter directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Anna Musky-Goldwyn.

Distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, SUPERGIRL is executive produced by Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash), Ali Adler (The New Normal), Andrew Kreisberg (The Flash, Arrow) and Sarah Schechter (Blindspot, The Mysteries of Laura). Supergirl is based on the characters created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster and appearing in DC Comics, by special arrangement with the Jerry Siegel Family.

Supergirl airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Crossfire” will premiere on November 7.