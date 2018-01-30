‘Supergirl’: “For Good” Has a Unique Marvel Comics Crossover

Tonight’s Supergirl included shocking reveals, surprising returns, and a pretty unique tie to the world of Marvel Comics.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “For Good”, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tonight’s episode saw Team Supergirl trying to determine the locations of the other Worldkillers, who are set to join Reign (Odette Annable) in a tirade on Earth. By the episode’s end, Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) is able to locate several potential suspects, whose names, photos, and information flash across the screen.

For those familiar with the world of Marvel Comics, this sequence might have raised an eyebrow. See, one of the women who is shown on screen was named Andrea Towers — the same name as one of Marvel’s publicists.

Thankfully, the real-life Andrea Towers soon addressed the shoutout on her Twitter account. According to Towers, the name-drop was courtesy of her friend Alix Sternberg, who cowrote tonight’s episode.

AND if you were super observant, you maaaay have caught my shoutout at the very end of the episode 😋 (I’m a Worldkiller, y’all.) #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/g2DtVaQN4L — Andrea Towers (@_atowers) January 30, 2018

Not only is Towers’ mention a delightful nod from one friend to another, but it serves as a pretty subtle crossover between the DC and Marvel Comics worlds. When ComicBook.com’s Russ Burlingame mentioned as much on Twitter, Towers was pretty delighted by the fact.

Haha, and I didn’t even realize that crossover amusement until now! I’ve been holding onto this little secret for months and it’s so fun to see it on screen finally. My friends are good people. 😀 https://t.co/eOkmXsXXwQ — Andrea Towers (@_atowers) January 30, 2018

Outside of Supergirl, The CW’s Arrowverse of shows have included plenty of Marvel Easter eggs so far this season. The Flash has definitely done it the most, frequently mentioning Spider-Man and the Hulk (and arguably bringing about one Easter egg through Barry Allen’s post-Speed Force aesthetic).

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.