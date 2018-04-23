‘Supergirl’ Trains for a Fight in “In Search of Lost Time” Scene

The CW has released a new clip from “In Search of Lost Time”, tonight’s episode of Supergirl.

The clip shows Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Mon-El (Chris Wood) reviewing footage from Supergirl’s fight with Samantha Arias/Reign (Odette Annable) in the midseason finale. They figure out that Reign gets a lot of her strength from planting her feet, and that Kara should probably attack Reign while she’s off the ground — and use some “cape tricks” in the process.

While there’s no telling exactly where Kara and Mon-El’s training will go from here, fans do know that it will involve the latter wearing a more comic-accurate superhero suit, which was first teased in a promo earlier this year.

Fans can also safely expect the episode to further explore Samantha’s storyline, which most recently saw her being studied by Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath). Some have been optimistic that Sam could be redeemed from her supervillain side by the series’ end, and it sounds like Annable could see that playing out in a few different ways.

“Maybe I’m being optimistic when I say that I think that there is a way to separate the two,” Annable told ComicBook.com back in February. “I don’t know how. I don’t know if it’s possible. I don’t know what the stronger storyline would be. Because I certainly see — and this is all just me taking random stabs, here, because I really don’t know what’s gonna happen — but I do think that there’s strength in Sam giving up her life to do what’s good for humanity, then having Reign gone. I also think that having a redemption arc, of a sort, or having Sam saved, especially for her daughter, I think would be a really nice ending. So I’m gonna go with that one.”

You can check out the official synopsis for “In Search of Lost Time” below.

When Myr’nn (guest star Carl Lumbly) inadvertently causes psychic disturbances at the DEO, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) must work with J’onn (David Harewood) to contain the resulting chaos.

Meanwhile, Mon-El (Chris Wood) begins training Kara in fighting techniques he’s learned in the future for battling Worldkillers.

Andi Armaganian directed the episode with story by Eric Carrasco and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Nicki Holcomb.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.