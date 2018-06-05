Is ‘Supergirl’ About to Introduce a Major Superman Villain?

Supergirl‘s third season is beginning to come to a close, and there’s a chance that an interesting DC Comics introduction could be on the way.

The hit The CW series has been taking its storylines into an interesting direction, particularly with the revelation that part of Kryptonian civilization survived. As the synopsis for this week’s episode, “Not Kansas”, suggests, that could lead to Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) returning to Argo City, and essentially leaving Earth and National City unguarded.

But the second half of that synopsis – which hints that J’onn J’onnz (David Harewood) and company will have to deal with “DEO-caliber guns hitting the streets of National City” – that could have a larger significance.

Sure, that plot hint is fairly vague — but doesn’t it sound like it could be a reference to Intergang?

For the uninitiated, Intergang is a group of criminals who are armed with technology and weapons from Apokolips, who are initially tasked by Darkseid to track down the Anti-Life Equation. Over the years, their motive and team leader changed quite a bit, most notably including Bruno Mannheim and Lex Luthor. But the main takeaway is that Intergang definitely isn’t to be messed with, and can even take down heroes as formidable as Superman.

For the most part, Intergang hasn’t really played a role in Supergirl, aside from being mentioned offhand as an organization that John Corben/Metallo has ties to. (There also was another group armed with alien technology in the Season 2 episode “Crossfire”, but they were never officially called Intergang, and were essentially just patsies of Lillian Luthor.) To an extent, the group has almost had a larger significance on Arrow, with Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) mentioning the Earth-1 version of Intergang and Bruno Mannheim by name in an episode this season.

Granted, “DEO-caliber guns” might not sound like the same level of threat as Apokolyptian technology, but it could be Supergirl‘s way to actually bring the group into live-action. And even if J’onn and the DEO temporarily deal with the threat by the episode’s end, it’d be an interesting twist for some of the weapons to get away, and eventually lead to a fully formed Intergang within Season 4.

Sure, the B-plot of tomorrow night’s episode could ultimately lead to nothing. But considering the fact that the series just made its Big Bad a major Supergirl villain, and characters like Manchester Black and either Dream Girl or White Witch are possibly coming to Season 4, fans will just have to wait and see if Intergang plays a role.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.