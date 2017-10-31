Who Plays Thomas Coville on ‘Supergirl’?

Supergirl experienced a new threat in tonight’s episode, and it brought an award-winning actor into the fold.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, ‘The Faithful’, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) discovering the Cult of Rao, a religious group inspired by Supergirl‘s impact on National City. The leader of the group was Thomas Coville, played by Chad Lowe.

Odds are, you’re probably familiar with Lowe from one thing or another, as he’s been acting since 1984. (He’s also the younger brother of Rob Lowe.) Lowe got his big break playing Jesse McKenna on the 1991 series Life Goes On, which ultimately earned him an Emmy award.

Lowe then went on to appear in quite a few films and TV shows, with appearances on Melrose Place, 24, and ER. And for some of Supergirl‘s younger viewers, Lowe might be most recognizable from his role as Byron Montgomery on Pretty Little Liars.

Interestingly, this isn’t Lowe’s first turn in a DC Comics property. The actor previously voiced Billy Batson/Shazam in the fan-favorite animated series Young Justice, and played Cosmic Boy and Rokk Krinn in a 1988 episode of the Superman animated series.

In recent years, Lowe has also become known for working behind the camera. Lowe has directed a large number of episodes of Bones, Life in Pieces, and Pretty Little Liars. He will actually do the same for Supergirl later this season, as he’s expected to helm the seventh episode, titled ‘Wake Up.’

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.