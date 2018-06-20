7 Questions Raised by the ‘Supergirl’ Season 3 Finale

How are we feeling, Supergirl fans? Tonight’s Season 3 finale had some deeply emotional moments, a bit of tense action and one wild, jaw-dropping cliffhanger leaving us with some major questions to keep us wondering until the show returns this fall.

Spoilers for tonight’s season finale of Supergirl, “Battles Lost and Won”.

We knew going into the finale tonight that there was a lot at stake for Supergirl. All season she’s been on something of a mission to find herself, first after believing Mon-El to be dead and then after discovering that part of Krypton — and her mother — had survived. Tonight, though, with the survival of the world in the balance as Supergirl and her allies faced off with Reign for the final time, she also had to deal with whether or not she should kill, a heavy decision for the Girl of Steel.

The episode also saw major changes for nearly every character. Sam found her strength and defeated Reign. Mon-El made the decision to go back to the future and fulfill his obligations as a leader there. Winn also ended up heading to the future, trading places with Brainy as the earlier defeat of Pestilence saved the future, but endangered AI in the process and those are only a few of the shifts. Alex, J’onn, and even James also had major status changes leading up to the shocking reveal of what appeared to be another Kara Zor El in Siberia.

Like we said, we have some big questions after this season finale that we’re going to be pondering between now and this fall so read on to find out what we’re puzzling over after “Battles Lost and Won”.

What’s next for J’onn?

J’onn’s (David Harewood) life changed dramtically tonight with the death of his father, M’yrnn. While the elder Martian’s passing had been anticipated for a few episodes the way his life ended was not. Halting their memory transfer ritual in order to help Supergirl save Earth, M’yrnn was only able to give J’onn one final, extremely important memory: the origin of the Sacred Scrolls, something critical to his species and people. He then sacrificed himself to stop the cataclysms that threatened to tear the world apart — and imprison Reign in the Earth’s core. The loss of his father as well as the memories passed to him have a huge impact on J’onn and lead him to step down from the DEO at the end of the episode so that he may return to Mars.

So…what’s next? As we’ve saw earlier in the season, there’s a real resistance effort on Mars that M’gann is a significant part of. While there’s been no word that Harewood is stepping into a recurring role next season, J’onn going ot Mars will have a major impact on the show It’s something that Harewood himself teased at a recent appearance at MCM London.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next year,” he said. “I won’t go into too many details, but at the end of this season… how do I put this? At the end of the season there are some changes. And I’m really looking forward to seeing how those changes play out. And your question is very much wrapped up in those changes, so I can’t go into it too much, but I’m really looking forward to next season.

Will the Legion get their real costumes next season?

Winn (Jeremy Jordan) went into the future with the Legion of Superheroes tonight and while we know that means less of him on the show — it was announced last week that Jordan would be dropping down to recurring status on the show next season — it does mean that the Legion is getting a really fun addition. One that could potentially do more than just work with designs to save the AI.

One of the things Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) points out to Winn as she is saying her goodbye is that he designed her suit for her. If Winn is headed to the future with his awesome suit design skills, that could mean that the Legion will be getting new threads next season — and hopefully those will be more comics accurate versions of their looks instead of the dark, somewhat drab versions we saw this season.

What other Legionnaires will we see?

With Winn going to work with the Legion in the future and Mon-El (Chris Wood) having given Kara her own Legion ring tonight it’s all but promised that we will see more of the team next season and that could mean seeing Legionnaires we haven’t seen yet.

While the team has had a large roster over the years in comics, there are a few members we think might be more likely than others. A version of XS, also known as Jenni Ognats, is a real possiblity given that it could make for an interesting tie to The Flash for the Arrowverse crossover. You see, on The Flash’s season finale Barry Allen and Iris West’s daughter, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) showed up from the future. While XS is canonically the granddaughter of Barry and Iris, it’s not entirely impossible that another generation of Allens could show up, albeit on Supergirl.

It’s also possible that we’ll get to see Ayla Ranzz, aka Lightning Lass. She was mentioned briefly earlier this season as being a victim of the Blight but with Pestilence stopped, Ayla is likely alive and well in the future, presenting an opportunity for her to show up later on. As for other choices? We’ve actually thought about this before and you can read some of our selections here.

What will unmasking mean for James?

Earlier this season James (Mehcad Brooks) toyed with the idea of revealing his identity to the world. Tonight, however, he actually did it first unmasking to reassure a frantic mother that he would save her so and then, later letting the whole world know that Guardian was really Catco’s James Olsen.

So what happens now? Well, revealing his identity will certainly open up those closest to him for retribution from villains and enemies alike — something that might not go well for his relationship with Lena. It’s also possible that James’ public status could cause suspicion to fall on Kara as being Supergirl as people might start questioning the identities of everyone working at Catco — they do get interesting exclusives after all. It’s also entirely possible that we won’t see much in the way of fallout from James’ decision, at least not right away, considering the massive reveal about Supergirl in tonight’s cliffhanger (we’ll get to that here soon.)

What’s next for Sam?

Tonight, Sam made peace with her mother, found her strength, and defeated Reign. She gets to be a superhero now, right?

Not so fast. When the dust settled in tonight’s finale it was revealed that Sam’s bloodwork was completely normal. Not only was Reign truly gone for good, but she was also no longer a Kryptonian. Her cells were all now completely human. While we’re not exactly sure how that happens what we’re really curious about is what that means for Sam. Realistically, it seems that she is just going to go back to her normal life and move on with her daughter, but it’s also possible that her experiences will lead her to do something new with her life. That could mean she steps down from her job at LexCorp and choses to leave National City to go spend more time with her daughter.

Given how important Sam was to the season and how well Odette Annable played the dual role of Sam and Reign, many fans wouldn’t mind seeing her stick around in even a limited capacity going forward. Alex needs friends, after all.

Wait, what is Supergirl doing in Siberia?

Tonight’s episode ended with Reign defeated, but it also had a really wild cliffhanger. Apparently as a result of Kara using the Harunel to separate Sam and Reign from each other with Sam killing Reign in the Valley of Juru, Kara herself was separated. In the last moments of the episode a stoic-looking version of Kara showed up in Siberia, wrapped in a dark cloak.

For DC Comics fans, this might be an indication that the show will be taking a New 52 turn in Season 4 by adapting the 2011 storyline “The Last Daughter of Krypton” which featured a Kara Zor El who ended up in Siberia, not Smallville. If that’s the case, next season could be a wild ride while that situation gets sorted out.

Can we please get more Eve Tesmacher next season?

And last, but certainly not least, we want to know if we will see more Eve Tesmacher (Andrea Brooks) next season.

We’ve seen Eve off and this season and in season 2 where she became Cat Grant’s assistance after Kara was promoted. Later, she was James’ assistant and a sort of love interest for Mike Matthews, aka Mon-El before he changed his ways. Recently, however, she began assisting Lena in her lab while working on a way to cure Sam of Reign after Eve demonstrated her sharp scientific knowledge.

Eve being a bright, capable scientist is a huge departure from the movie version of the character who first appeared in 1978’s Superman: The Movie. In that film she was the somewhat flighty assistant of Lex Luthor and we have to admit, we like this brainy version working with a not exactly evil Luthor a great deal. We’d like to see more of her next season.

What did you think about tonight’s Supergirl finale? Let us know questions you have in the comments below!