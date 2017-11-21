‘Supergirl’: Katie McGrath on Lena’s Rivalry With Morgan Edge

Supergirl introduced fans to Morgan Edge (Adrian Pasdar) earlier this season – and one of the show’s stars is excited for what’s next with his character.

Katie McGrath, who plays Lena Luthor on the hit The CW series, recently teased the dynamic between Lena and Morgan.

“It’s actually something I’m really enjoying because you have Lena’s equals in her personal life, with Kara and with all the other people she’s on the same level.” McGrath revealed during a recent set visit. “But Morgan is somebody within the business world that they’re two very similar people. So they can have that kind of interaction and that kind of antagonism. So as this goes on, she’s sort of dealing with somebody who’s on the same level as her within sort of the professional life. Somebody’s who’s running their own company and somebody’s who’s as powerful as she is and as capable as she is in those situations. So it’s an interesting dynamic in that situation.”

“Also, you’ve got the fun dynamic of him being a man and her being a woman.” McGrath continued. “And her being younger and more capable than him and him bot being able to deal with that. And Adrian’s going to hate that I said that.”

Fans have already gotten an inkling of Edge’s wrath against Lena, particularly with his rather personal sabotage in the episode ‘Damage’. As McGrath hinted, that level of rivalry that the two have established will have some interesting effects on Lena.

“I think Edge is very savvy and I think Edge knows what buttons to push.” McGrath explained. “I think, does Lena take it personally because it’s Edge? I think it wouldn’t matter who it is. I think he’s a smart man and knows how to play her. I think she’s aware that she’s being played but she can’t do anything about it. It’s like anybody, somebody pushes your weakness, even when you know they’re doing it it still hurts. He’s just very good at it.”

Supergirl airs Monday nights at 8/7c on The CW.