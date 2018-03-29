Laurie Metcalf Comes to ‘Supergirl’ in “Schott Through the Heart” Photos

The CW has released new photos for “Schott Through the Heart”, the upcoming fourteenth episode of Supergirl‘s third season.

The episode will see Supergirl return from a nine-week hiatus, which was made to accommodate the remainder of Legends of Tomorrow‘s third season. And judging by these photos, things will pick back up on a surprising note, with the apparent death of Winslow Schott Sr./Toyman (Henry Czerny), the evil father of Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan).

As these photos, which you can check out in the gallery above, show, that will lead Team Supergirl to Mary McGowan (Laurie Metcalf), Winn’s mother. While it’s unclear exactly where her allegiances lie – especially with a photo of her and Winn singing A-ha’s “Take on Me” in karaoke – it sounds like she could have something villainous up her sleeve.

Other photos show Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) meeting with Mon-El (Chris Wood) in National City’s underground alien bar, something that will surely excite “Karamel” shippers – especially after the hint that there’s more to the marriage between Mon-El and Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson) than meets the eye.

Metcalf’s appearance on Supergirl is sure to be a pleasant surprise for viewers, following her Oscar-nominated role in Lady Bird and her memorable return to ABC’s Roseanne revival. Interestingly, news of Metcalf’s casting in the series was accidentally revealed through an interview with the actress late last year. According to the piece, she explained that she guest-starred on the series “so her youngest child can meet her idol, Melissa Benoist.”

Supergirl‘s extended hiatus was first announced back in December, and was contributed to quite a few things. For one thing, Legends‘ usual Tuesday night timeslot has since been occupied by Black Lightning, needing the remainder of Legends‘ shorter season to air on another night. This, coupled by Supergirl having “production issues” — not tied to the removal of co-showrunner Andrew Kreisberg — as well as a general desire to pair similar programming together inspired to The CW to make the change.

“We thought, ‘This is a good place put put Legends,’ knowing that iZombie would go behind it at the end of February,” The CW president Mark Pedowitz revealed earlier this year.

It’s safe to say that this change hasn’t been embraced by every fan, with some even starting an official petition to convince the network to change things back. But according to Pedowitz, Supergirl fans did not need to worry about this temporary change.

“The fans of Supergirl should not be worried in any way, shape or form.” Pedowitz explained. “We are big believers in the show, and big believers in [series lead] Melissa [Benoist] and the direction of the show.”

Following that multiple-month break, it’s safe to say that this return episode will have a lot to address. From the topic of Samantha Arias/Reign’s (Odette Annable) redemption, to the true motive of the Legion of Super-Heroes, fans will be curious to see exactly what comes in these remaining episodes.

Supergirl will return on Monday, April 16th at 8/7c on The CW.