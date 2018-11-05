‘Supergirl’: Breaking Down the Ending of “Ahimsa”

Supergirl packed quite a bit into the last moments of tonight’s episode, “Ahimsa”, and it may make things even more complicated the heroes going forward.

Tonight’s episode saw the Graves siblings, Mercy and Otis, move forward with the next part of their anti-alien plans along with Agent Liberty. The plans involved using mind control to have aliens attack and further whip up anti-alien sentiment. However, things didn’t exactly go as planned.

Thanks to Lena Luthor’s containment suit, Supergirl survived the Kryptonite released into the atmosphere. It was a temporary fix with Lena and Brainy coming up with a more lasting solution: nanites removing the toxin from the atmosphere in a manner akin to billions of little vacuum cleaners sucking it out. During an attack on the National City fair, the nanite managed to clean the atmosphere just in the nick of time. Supergirl was able to stop Otis before he could kill her. However, with the psychic control over the aliens broken thanks to a panicked Jensen, one of them went rogue and attacked Mercy and Otis both with a dagger-type weapon apparently killing them.

With Mercy and Otis off the board, Agent Liberty may be down two collaborators but his mission to spread anti-alien hatred may have gotten a big boost. With Supergirl temporarily down, James decided to suit back up as Guardian despite the potential personal costs. However, instead of being met with criminal charges he was met with praise — with Ben Lockwood, Agent Liberty’s real identity, specifically praising him as a human hero taking on the alien threat as a “Guardian of Liberty”.

This twisting of Guardian’s actions doesn’t bode well, and it seems like things won’t improve much next episode, either. The synopsis for next week’s “Parasite Lost” reveals that Kara’s attempts to write profiles that combat anti-alien bias backfires, turning the people she profiles into targets instead.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.