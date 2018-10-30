‘Supergirl’ EP Teases How Lex Luthor Factors Into Season 4

Supergirl is set to bring an iconic DC Comics foe to the big screen, and now we have a bit of an idea of how that will happen.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Supergirl EP Robert Rovner discussed the arrival of Lex Luthor, who is expected to join Season 4 in some sort of capacity. As Rovner teased, Lex’s role will factor more into something with his sister Lena (Katie McGrath), as opposed to directly being tied to the Girl of Steel.

“It’s a big Lena story this season,” Rovner explained. “[Lex] weaves into the narrative we’re telling. We’re excited about the possibilities of who might step into the iconic role.”

Considering what we’ve already seen of Supergirl Season 4, there’s no telling exactly what that could entail. There’s a chance that Lex could have some ties to the anti-alien movement that is the focus of this season, especially since Lex’s former employee, Mercy Graves (Rhona Mitra), is at the center of said movement. Another possibility could be something to do with the “Red Son” Kara, seeing as Lena’s experiments somewhat led to her creation. Or, as fans have speculated, there’s a chance that Lex could have some of political motivations, much like he did in the comics.

Either way, it sounds like Lex’s involvement in the show will be a major shift for the world of Supergirl, even as the show didn’t initially plan to include him.

“We’re beyond excited to introduce iconic villain, Lex Luthor, to Supergirl and to weave him into our story this season,” Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said in a statement when the announcement was made. “We’ve talked about having Lex on the show since it’s inception and we’re excited to have him finally arrive. We can’t wait for him to shake things up in National City and watch him go toe to toe with not only Supergirl, but his sister Lena Luthor.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.