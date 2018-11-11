‘Supergirl’: “Parasite Lost” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Parasite Lost”, tomorrow night’s episode of Supergirl.

The episode will feature the newest turn for Raymond Jensen (Anthony Konechny), the DEO agent who has sided with Agent Liberty’s (Sam Witwer) anti-alien crusade. Previews for “Parasite Lost” reveal that Jensen will be bonded with an Angon alien parasite, an entity that will give him the ability to drain the powers — and lives — from aliens with just a touch. However, as you can see in the gallery of photos below there will plenty for James (Mehcad Brooks) and Lena (Katie McGrath) to deal with after anti-alien reporting reframed James’ heroics as Guardian to be more pro-human than they really were.

The episode will also see Kara (Melissa Benoist) getting more in touch with her journalism skills — although that may have some unintended consequences. Kara is on the alien beat, trying to write up humanizing profiles that help everyday people overcome their bias against the “other”, but it isn’t quite working the way she had hoped. The very people she profiles in a positive light soon become targets for anti-alien hate.

Anti-alien hate has been a centerpiece of this season’s storyline with the rise of Agent Liberty and his Children of Liberty driving much of the plot this season and creating real issues for Supergirl and the heroes. In comics, Agent Liberty was a superhero with a military background, and while the Sons of Liberty were a radical, anti-government group, when they started to endanger innocent people, Agent Liberty flipped on them. Eventually he went on to become a member of the Justice League. However, the Supergirl counterpart has already engaged in cold-blooded murder and torture of aliens. That coupled with the extremely hateful rhetoric and the fact that we’ve already been seen a “relatable” version of the character in the flashback episode “Man of Steel”, it’s very unlikely we’ll see Agent Liberty redeemed — a situation that will be even more challenging for Supergirl as the season progresses.

You can read the official synopsis below.

THE POWER OF THE PEN

Colonel Haley (April Parker Jones) makes a surprising decision regarding Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). Kara writes s series of articles highlighting aliens in National City in the hopes that humans will stop being so fearful of them. Unfortunately, the article puts some of the aliens in harm’s way.

David McWhirter directed the episode written by Maria Maggenti & Aadrita Mukerji.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. “Parasite Lost” airs November 11th.