Supergirl Makes Andrea Brooks a Series Regular for Season 5

At the end of Supergirl‘s fourth season, the titular heroine saved the day. She defeated Lex Luthor, saved the aliens of who call Earth their new home from his nefarious scheme, and more or less restored order to things. However, despite the victory the season did leave a little bit of a cliffhanger when it came to the status of Lex’s right hand girl, Eve Tessmacher. Now we know that cliffhanger won’t be left unsettled. Andrea Brooks, who has played Eve in a recurring role since 2016, has been promoted to series regular for Season 5.

TV Line reports that Brooks has been promoted for Season 5 and while no details on what her new role as a series regular will entail, it’s probably a safe bet it will have something to do with the Leviathan tease that closed things out. You see, the last time we saw Eve she was trying to get out of town after Lex’s failure only to be stopped by a little old lady who warned her that no matter where she went, she’d be found.

“Leviathan is everywhere. Leviathan is everyone. And Leviathan is coming.”

That’s a pretty ominous threat and one that hopefully fans will find more out about soon with San Diego Comic-Con this weekend, but there is already at least one things fans do know about Season 5. It was revealed earlier this week that Supergirl will be rocking a brand-new super suit, one that abandons the skirt in favor of jumpsuit-style pants.

“I just think it’s more adult,” Benoist said. “Part of my goal in this whole series for whenever the show ends, I just want there to be a very clear arc for this character that she evolved as a woman and found her femininity and her adulthood, just a self-discovery.”

“We’ve been talking about pants since season 1,” Benoist said. “Every time a writer from the show has come up, and it’s freezing cold in Vancouver, I’m like, ‘Guys, please can I not wear tights?’” I love [Kara’s old costume]. I haven’t changed it because it so works, and I think it is very Kara. I’ve always felt that — until recently, I’m like, ‘Something’s gotta give.’”

And it’s not just a new suit that Season 5 will bring. Benoist herself is going to be doing something she’s been thinking about for a while: directing. It was announced earlier this week that she will make her directorial debut with the season’s 17th episode.

“I’ve been wanting to direct since season 3 but couldn’t last year because of scheduling conflicts so David Harewood did it first,” Benoist said. “I just felt really drawn to it for a couple of seasons now, just because you know the show so well, and you get to know the character, and the world, and the tone of the show so well that you can’t help but envision certain scenes in a certain way. I want to play with that.”