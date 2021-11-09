Supergirl Series Finale Photos Released

The CW has released photos for the series finale of Supergirl, “Kara”. The episode, the second hour of the finale event, will air on Tuesday, November 9th at 9/8c on the network. The episode will see a final showdown between the Super Friends and Nyxly (Pete Sergeant) and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) as well as the return of a number of familiar faces, including Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, Chris Wood as Mon-El, Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott, and more.



The episode will also feature the wedding of Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) so while there will certainly be some heavy moments, there will be some joy to this finale as well.



“There’s so many special things about the season,” co-showrunner Jessica Queller told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I could spend another 10 minutes talking about it but some of the things that are very meaningful to us is we always like to tell stories that reflect what’s going on in real life. We have a bunch of social justice-focused episodes that really come out of largely the Black Lives Matter movements and the events of last summer and have those similar themes that I think mean so much to us, all of us in the writers room, to be able to talk about inclusion and equality and things, values that matter to us.



She continued, “And also, just there’s a very satisfying arc for Kara Danvers/Supergirl having to do with her at the beginning of the Season 1 pilot episode. You know, like a sort of insecure, bumbling, wide-eyed young girl to becoming a very mature, integrated, authentic hero of the people.”



You can check out the official episode synopsis below and then read on for the photos for the episode.



“THE EPIC SERIES FINALE BRINGS BACK FAMILIAR FACES AND FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL WEDDING – In the epic series finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for good. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) prepare to walk down the aisle. Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan and Chris Wood return for the series finale. The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon.”



The two-hour finale of Supergirl will air Tuesday, November 9th beginning at 8/7c on The CW.

