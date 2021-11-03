Supergirl Series Finale Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for the two-hour series finale of Supergirl which will air on Tuesday, November 9th beginning at 8/7c. The finale event is set as two episodes, “The Last Gauntlet” and “Kara”, and will see both a major showdown between Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) as well as the wedding between Alex Danvers and (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai). The event will also see the return of several familiar faces from the series, including Mehcad Brooks as James Olsen, Jeremy Jordan as Winn Schott, and Chris Wood as Mon-El.



The first hour, “The Final Gauntlet”, will see Supergirl and her friends come together to rescue a loved one, specifically Alex and Kelly’s daughter, Esme, who Lex and Nyxly kidnapped after discovering she was the new Love Totem. The second hour, “Kara”, will see the wedding as well as a final push to take down Lex and Nyxly for good.

“There’s so many special things about the season,” co-showrunner Jessica Queller told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “I could spend another 10 minutes talking about it but some of the things that are very meaningful to us is we always like to tell stories that reflect what’s going on in real life. We have a bunch of social justice-focused episodes that really come out of largely the Black Lives Matter movements and the events of last summer and have those similar themes that I think mean so much to us, all of us in the writers room, to be able to talk about inclusion and equality and things, values that matter to us.



She continued, “And also, just there’s a very satisfying arc for Kara Danvers/Supergirl having to do with her at the beginning of the Season 1 pilot episode. You know, like a sort of insecure, bumbling, wide-eyed young girl to becoming a very mature, integrated, authentic hero of the people.”



You can check out the synopsis for each episode below.



“THE PENULTIMATE EPISODE KICKS OFF THE TWO-HOUR FINALE FOR “SUPERGIRL” – In the penultimate buildup to the season finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the super friends take drastic action after a loved one is kidnapped by Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex (guest star Jon Cryer). An unlikely ally steps in to help the team. The episode was directed by Glen Winter with story by J. Holtham and teleplay by Derek Simon & Jay Faerber.”



“THE EPIC SERIES FINALE BRINGS BACK FAMILIAR FACES AND FEATURES A BEAUTIFUL WEDDING – In the epic series finale, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) is joined by familiar faces from the past to help her stop Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) and Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) for good. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) prepare to walk down the aisle. Mehcad Brooks, Jeremy Jordan and Chris Wood return for the series finale. The episode was directed by Jesse Warn with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Rob Wright & Derek Simon.”



The two-hour finale of Supergirl will air Tuesday, November 9th beginning at 8/7c on The CW.