Supergirl Showrunners on How COVID-19 Impacted Season 6

Supergirl returns Tuesday night on The CW and it does so with the series in an interesting place. Not only did the series' fifth season leave off with Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) on top having bested Leviathan and moving full steam ahead with his plan to end Supergirl, but that ending was part of a shortened season thanks to COVID-19 prompting the entertainment world to grind to a halt last spring. Now, with the show entering its sixth -- and final season -- showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner reveal how the pandemic impacted the series.

Speaking with ComicBook.com, Rovner explained that the shutdown allowed them to take their time to craft the final season the way they wanted it to be, one that speaks to the whole message of Supergirl.

"So, it impacted it in a big way," Rovner said. "We weren't able to finish our season finale so that our season opener both completes Season 5 and launches Season 6, but it also at the time knowing that it was going to be our last season, really allowed us to really take a lot of time with the writers and Melissa [Benoist] and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter and really craft a season that really would speak to the series as a whole, and really, feel like we had completed... that it was all of a piece, and that really spoke to the important message of Supergirl, which at the end of the day it's about living your authentic life and about empowering people. So, I think we were excited we have the time to do that."

Queller also said that the pandemic also impacted a bit of the storytelling by allowing the show to explore a storyline that, they hope that, as viewers have had to deal with the feelings and challenges of the pandemic and quarantine "resonate with all of us who've lived through something similar."

You can check out the synopsis for the Season 6 premiere of Supergirl, "Rebirth", below.

"SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest star Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfai), and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos."

Supergirl's sixth and final season will begin on Tuesday, March 30th at 9/8c on The CW.