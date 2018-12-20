‘Supergirl’ Protects Her Identity in “Suspicious Minds” Preview

Supergirl and her fellow heroes may have been victorious in saving Earth-1 from a warped version of reality in the “Elseworlds” crossover, but the Girl of Steel is returning to Earth-38 with an identity crisis of her own in a new preview for “Suspicious Minds,” the upcoming tenth episode of Supergirl‘s fourth season.

The promo hints that the ultimatum Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) faced during the midseason finale — reveal her civilian identity or be forced to leave the DEO — wasn’t the full extent of the decisions she’d have to make about her super heroic life. It seems that she might have to put away her cape altogether. You can check it out in the video above.

As you can see, the preview closes with Kara questioning her very identity without her Supergirl persona. In a sense, it’s an interesting echo of last season on The CW series which saw the heroine lean so hard into her Supergirl side that it was the humanity that is Kara Danvers was neglected for a while as the character grappled with her own identity.

Kara having to deal with her own identity is something that fans will in another distinct way this season even beyond the difficult choice she appears to be facing when the series returns from winter break. We already know that that Supergirl will be exploring a “Red Daughter” storyline via the appearance of a Siberian Supergirl. Having to play two versions of Kara is something that Benoist spoke with reporters on the set of the series earlier this year.

“It’s all about the circumstance,” Benoist said. “Someone with the powers that a Kara Zor-El has, you have to really think about the way they were nurtured, where they came, from and their circumstances of becoming a superhero. Overgirl obviously [came from] a Third Reich-type scenario, so she was not using her powers for good and we all know Kara Zor-El, Kara Danvers iteration very well and that is who she is. Red Daughter, it’s really fun to play with this. The way we’re developing her this season is we’re sort of seeing how she’s nurtured and how she becomes who she is. So I kind of get to discover it as we go this season. It’s fun. I’ve not been able to do that outside of doing it with Kara Danvers.”

But when it comes to the “real” Kara Danvers, “Suspicious Minds” presents more challenges than just Kara having to potentially relinquish her heroic mantle and activities. The episode is the first after the Arrowverse’s “Elseworlds” crossover ended and saw Kara’s cousin Clark/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) reveal that he and a pregnant Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) are leaving Earth for Argo in order to start their family. It’s a move that leaves the world in Supergirl’s hands — something that could have some interesting ramifications if she has to hang up her cape.

Supergirl will return with new episodes on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 8/7c on The CW.