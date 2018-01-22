Hundreds of Superhero Shirts Are on Sale for $9 Each

Start getting your wardrobe ready for the spring with this huge shirt sale from SuperHeroStuff! They’ve marked down over 500 shirts, and most of them are priced at only $9 a pop. Plus, the shirts are officially licensed products from the likes of Marvel, DC, Star Wars, and more.

As if that wasn’t enough, they’re also tossing in a free shirt with orders of $50 or more using the code FREEDOM at checkout. There are over 100 free options to choose from. Sound good? If so, you can shop the entire sale right here sorted by bestsellers or right here by featured items. Not surprisingly, Batman, Deadpool, and Wonder Woman make up a good chunk of the top items.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Outside of the $9 shirts, there are some super premium tees, tanks and other styles discounted in the $15 to $20 range. Thre great examples are the Black Panther sublimated cosplay shirt , the legendary Star Wars R2-D2 costume tank dress, and the Wolverine baseball shirt.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.