Superman & Lois: Tyler Hoechlin "Terrifying" Experience for Clark in Series Return

After being off the air for several weeks while Supergirl's sixth and final season took its time slot on Tuesday nights, Superman & Lois returns next week and while there isn't much in the way of detail available about the episode specifically, it's a safe bet that the episode will pick up where things left off, with the Kents dealing with Jordan (Alexander Garfin) not only having developed superpowers of his own, but in the last moments of the midseason finale, Jordan is ambushed by a now-powered classmate as well. There's a lot going on, all of it with high stakes, and Tyler Hoechlin, who plays Clark Kent/Superman says it is both exciting and terrifying.

"I think it's exciting for Clark, but at the same time, it's also terrifying," Hoechlin told TV Insider. "To see your child carrying on something that is something in common with you, all of a sudden, it's a chance to connect with him in a way that he hasn't been able to in the past...But it's [scary] because it's bringing back all those moments Clark went through when he was younger and feeling strange and different."

On top of the issues with Jordan, the Kents will also be dealing with the continued threat of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Lois has been investigating Edge as she suspects his plans for Smallville are anything but altruistic. While she’s had some decent leads, they’ve all come with a bit of danger and it seems like the upcoming episode will see Lois' (Elizabeth Tulloch) investigation into Edge hit a rough patch, one that sounds like it might actually get Lois into some trouble.

"One of my favorite moments in the episode is when she admits to the trouble she's been getting into," Hoechlin said. "Clark is just like, 'Oh, my goodness. What are you doing to me!?"

You can check out the synopsis for "Broken Trust" below.

SUPERMAN & LOIS RETURNS TONIGHT WITH NEW EPISODES – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) reconsiders his decision to let Jordan (Alex Garfin) play football. Meanwhile, Lois’ (Elizabeth Tulloch) continued investigation of Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) requires her to trust an unexpected ally. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette and Wole Parks also star. The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Katie Aldrin.

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. "Broken Trust" airs May 18.