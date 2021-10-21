DC Comics Reports They Are Getting Unprecedented Orders For Comic Where Superman Comes Out As Bisexual

DC Comics shook up the comic book industry when it announced that Jon Kent, son of Superman and the DC Universe’s new Man of Steel, was coming out as bisexual in November’s Superman: Son of Kal-El #5. With the excitement building until the release of the landmark issue and demand at an all-time high, DC revealed orders have eclipsed those for the title’s very first issue. To help fans catch up on Superman: Son of Kal-El, DC is reprinting Issues #1-4 and encourages fans to put their orders in by Oct. 30, with the reprints hitting stores on Nov. 23.

Another new addition to the Superman: Son of Kal-El reprints is the DC Pride logo that will be found in the upper-lefthand corner of each issue. The new DC Pride logo debuted on the aptly titled DC Pride #1 and was found on other comics starring LGBTQ characters in June for Pride Month. The logo is based on the “Progressive” flag designed by Daniel Quasar.

“I’ve always said everyone needs heroes and everyone deserves to see themselves in their heroes and I’m very grateful DC and Warner Bros. share this idea,” Superman: Son of Kal-El writer Tom Taylor said when the original announcement was made. “Superman’s symbol has always stood for hope, for truth and for justice. Today, that symbol represents something more. Today, more people can see themselves in the most powerful superhero in comics.”

“I’m incredibly honored to be working beside Tom on the Superman: Son of Kal-El series showing Jon Kent tackling his complex modern life, while also saving the world from its greatest threats, villains and menaces,” artist John Timms said.

“We couldn’t be prouder to tell this important story from Tom Taylor and John Timms,” said DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee. “We talk a lot about the power of the DC Multiverse in our storytelling and this is another incredible example. We can have Jon Kent exploring his identity in the comics as well as Jon Kent learning the secrets of his family on TV on Superman & Lois. They coexist in their own worlds and times, and our fans get to enjoy both simultaneously.”

Jon Kent will find himself romantically linked with a new character named Jay Nakamura. He debuted in Son of Kal-El as a reporter originally from the nation of Gamorra. What will set him apart from other partners of superheroes is he has his own powers, which will be explored as the series moves on.

Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 is from writer Tom Taylor (Dark Knights of Steel), artist John Timms (Harley Quinn), colorist Hi-Fi (Wonder Woman) and letterer Dave Sharpe (Batgirl). It features a main cover by Timms and variant covers by Travis Moore (Nightwing) and Tamra Bonvillain (Wonder Woman) and Inhyuk Lee (Batgirls). Issue #5 goes on sale Nov. 16.

The solicitation for Superman: Son of Kal-El #5 can be found below.

Faster than fate. As powerful as hope. Able to lift us all. For all his great power, Jon Kent can’t save everyone, but that won’t stop him from trying. How much can Earth’s new Superman do before this Man of Steel buckles? And when he does, who swoops in to save Superman?