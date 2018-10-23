New Look at Tyler Hoechlin’s Black Superman Suit In “Elseworlds” Set Photos

The upcoming Arrowverse “Elseworlds” crossover added another dimension of wild possibility when photos revealed actor Tyler Hoechlin’s Arrowverse Superman in his black suit costume. Today we have even better set photos of Hoechlin as black suit Superman, revealing more details of his costume:

It was announced some time ago that Superman was part of the Batwoman Arrowverse crossover event, and will be featured in all three episodes ofthe”Elseworlds” crossover (Supergirl, Arrow, The Flash). How Superman and Lois Lane figure into the storyline has been kept vague, which is why the thephoto of black suit Superman blows the door wide open for speculation. Based on the title of the crossover (“Elseworlds”), this black suit may not be the same symbol of mourning like in the comics – but rather, as a sign of an evil Superman that may exist in the multiverse. In DC Comcis lore, Superman’s black suit appeared in the “Death and Return of Superman” story arc. It was a suit designed to help repair Kryptonian cells, after Superman’s body was severely depleted during his fight with Doomsday. Unless “Elseworlds” has time to cover Superman’s resurrection, it’s safe to assume “Evil Superman” is the way they’re going.

Arrowerse actors get to play evil alternates of their characters all the time – and the Arrowverse heroes would definitely have their hands full with ‘Evil Superman’. It would be interesting to see what kind of Kryptonian deterrents teams Flash and Arrow developed after their encounter with an evil Supergirl in the “Earth-X” crossover – and even more interesting if we get some ‘Batwoman v Superman’ action, with Ruby Rose’s Kate Kane being responsible with combating the Superman threat on her world. Could Evil Superman be the reason that LaMonica Garrett’s Monitor makes an appearance? We’ll see.

The “Elseworlds” Arrowverse crossover will take place across three nights, kicking off on Sunday, Dec. 9th on The Flash at 8 p.m. ET. It continues on Arrow Monday, Dec. 10th at 8 p.m. and then finishes up on Supergirl Tuesday, Dec. 11th at 8 p.m. ET.