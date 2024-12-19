Superman: First Look at Lois Lane

The first trailer for James Gunn’s Superman is finally here and while the newly-released trailer is full of incredible action shots and stirring moments featuring the Man of Steel, for DC fans there are plenty of other things to get excited about — particularly for fans of Lois Lane. The new trailer gives us our first real look at Rachel Brosnahan as the iconic Daily Planet reporter both in terms of her work as a journalist and in glimpses of her relationship with Clark Kent — and Superman himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the trailer, we get various looks at Lois Lane. She’s shown in the Daily Planet news room at work as well as later in the trailer where she’s seen kissing David Corenswet’s Clark Kent. There’s also a shot at the end of the trailer where we see Lois with her arms around Superman as he begins to rise off the ground with her, and even a moment where she’s hugging him as well.

While fans will have to wait until July when Superman flies into theaters for greater context about Lois and her place in the overall story, Brosnahan has previously teased that Lois will be “fiercely intelligent” and feisty. She’s also previously expressed that the movie will honor the source material with the film being made with “so much love”.

“I’ve really enjoyed the collaboration with James Gunn so far,” Brosnahan said previously. “Every single person involved with this production is such a perfect nerd for Superman. We all grew up watching the movies, some of us grew up reading the comics. I feel like it’s being made with so much love, and I think this Superman will have a sense of humor. I’m rolling through my brain all the things I’m not allowed to say. But we’re excited to both put our spin on things and also honor this material that we all love so much. We have big shoes to fill, but we’re excited to try to fill them.”

The film will also see a take on Lois and Clark’s relationship that is a little unlike anything fans have seen before when it comes to the characters.

“It’s just something that’s completely us,” Gunn said. “The relationship between David and Rachel’s [characters] on screen is something I don’t think we’ve seen in — I hate to say stuff like this — but I don’t think it’s something we’ve ever seen in any superhero movie ever.”

He added, “It’s a complicated relationship and we really get into it and there’s long scenes that are about their relationship and the way they relate and what it would be like for a person who’s this incredibly intelligent, strong-headed, stubborn, skeptical journalist to have a relationship with someone who can lift a skyscraper.

What is Superman About?

Superman “tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.” Per Gunn, the film will not be an origin story for Superman or other heroes because those are stories everyone already know.

“I’m not telling Batman and Superman’s origin stories again because everyone knows them,” he said. “And don’t put Swamp Thing in the corner. That’s a project in development we’ve actually announced, and he’s an incredibly well-known character with not only some of the greatest comics of all time, but a successful film series and his own TV show, something that could be said of only a very small handful of DC characters.”

Superman stars Rachel Brosnahan, David Corenswet, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion, Anthony Carrigan, María Gabriela de Faría, Skyler Gisondo, Wendell Pierce, Nicholas Hoult, and Frank Grillo.

Superman opens in theaters July 11, 2025.