Henry Cavill Responds to Reports of His Superman Exit

After today’s torrent of news and rumors regarding Henry Cavill leaving the role of Superman and DC Comics movies behind, the Man of Steel himself has finally responded.

The actor posted a cryptic video on his Instagram page, responding to the reports without actually saying anything at all. Take a look below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Today was exciting #Superman A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on Sep 12, 2018 at 4:23pm PDT

“Today was exciting #Superman,” Cavill wrote, posing with a Superman toy while wearing a Krypton Lifting Team t-shirt.

It’s not exactly a forthcoming response, but it’s definitely something that’s likely to catch the attention of Warner Bros. executives as they attempt to navigate the future of their superhero movie slate.

Reports of Cavill’s departure came with word that they failed to negotiate a cameo role in Shazam!, but his agent Dany Garcia responded on Twitter to explain that the situation was still ongoing.

“Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet,” Garcia wrote in the tweet. “[Warner Bros. Pictures] has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today.”

Warner Bros. has since issued a statement in response to the reports, adopting the classic “nothing to see here” approach while stating their relationship with Cavill is still intact.

“While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged,” read the statement from a Warner Bros. spokesperson.

Cavill’s response in this ongoing saga is intriguing because he’s recognizing the drama unfolding without actually commenting on it. We don’t know if this is a negotiation tactic or if he’s simply instigating the fanbase to create a commotion about his reported exit, but it’s certainly going to get people talking.

Superman fans began posting all over social media after the first reports hit, decrying Warner Bros. for putting the Man of Steel back on the shelf.

It’s unlikely that this is all a ruse to drum up interest for a new Superman movie or appearance, and is instead a failed contract negotiation finally going public. But it might result in some major moves being made now that the public has responded to the idea of Cavill leaving the character behind.

Hopefully we get some concrete news on WB’s plan for the future soon.