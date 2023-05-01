Superman & Lois "Forever and Always" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Forever and Always", the seventh episode of Superman & Lois' third season, which is set to air on Tuesday, May 2nd. This season thus far has seen two major challenges for the Kent family and specifically for Lois and Clark: Bruno Mannheim and Lois' breast cancer diagnosis. The previously released synopsis for the episode suggests that there will be major developments with both of these challenges, particularly when it comes to Lois. The synopsis suggests that things are not going well for her and some of the photos the network has released seems to indicate that. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for the photos.

HIDDEN TRUTHS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) dig deeper on Bruno Mannheim (Chad Coleman), starting with his connections to Hob's Bay Medical Center, while Jonathan (Michael Bishop) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) panic at home over Lois' dire diagnosis. Meanwhile, Matteo (guest star Spence Moore II) comes to Smallville to meet John Henry (Wole Parks) for the first time, and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) start to break the ice. Alvaro Ron directed the episode written by Adam Mallinger.

Lois' cancer is a major driver of Season 3.

Speaking with ComicBook.com at the start of Season 3, showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher explained that Lois' story was a major driver of the direction of the season overall, which is why things started off in such a good place for the iconic couple before the real challenges began.

"I think Lois's story kind of drove everything else this season," Helbing told ComicBook.com. "We didn't really want to separate [Lois and Clark] too much, particularly because of what's happening."

"It's more of the two of them together than as parents, as a couple, as employees," Fletcher said. "They are in it together and it just adds a depth to that relationship that we feel is important and earned."

Fletcher added that it was "very important" to start the season with Clark and Lois in a really good place, so they can be prepared to take on what's next.

"In our mind's eye, we think their marriage is the ideal," Fletcher said. "These are two people that love each other immensely, and even when the world's falling apart and they have problems with their kids and their marriage, it's still a very solid foundation. We put them through so much [last season], we wanted the audience to get a little bit of the joy of what that looks like in the best of times. That, for us. is exciting and foundational, and so that was why we decided to tell it that way. "

