Superman & Lois: "Worlds War Bizarre" Synopsis Released

✖

Season 2 of The CW's Superman & Lois is rapidly approaching and with just two episodes remaining, things are looking grim for the people of Smallville and indeed the world. This week's "All Is Lost" saw Ally Allston (Rya Kihlstedt) get the upper hand yet again when she unleashed her terrifying new powers and drained Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) of his own before returning to the Inverse World to begin the next step in her horrifying plan: merge the real world with hers. Now, The CW has released the synopsis for "Worlds War Bizarre", the penultimate episode of Season 2 of Superman & Lois, teasing just how grim things really are — and the effort going into stopping Ally despite the odds.

According to the synopsis, and as we saw in the previously released preview, Superman is down his powers entirely, making him more vulnerable than ever, but it's a situation that may see those around him step up to save the day before it's too late. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

PENULTIMATE – A weary Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) holds vigil at Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) bedside. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) continue to worry about their father who seems more human now than ever. Lastly, John Henry (Wole Parks) and Natalie (Taylor Buck) work together to figure out the best way to defend against Ally Allston's (guest star Rya Kihlstedt) powers. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Sofia Hasmik, Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Sheelin Choksey and written by Michael Narducci.

The merge between the Inverse World and Earth is something that by itself poses a number of questions, but fans of the series have been debating exactly how Superman & Lois fits into the overall continuity of the Arrowverse pretty much since the series debut as it has largely remained disconnected from shows such as The Flash and the now-ended DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Batwoman despite arguably being part of the same universe. Answers about the world of Superman & Lois and how it fits is something that showrunner Todd Helbing has previous said will be addressed at the end of the season — which means we should be getting very close to that answer.

"All I'll say is I think everybody has this question why we don't bring up Supergirl or The Flash or any other heroes and aside from us not being able to do crossovers and wanting to put our own stamp on this property, I'll just say at the end of this season you guys will get the answer to the questions you have," Helbing said during an appearance at WonderCon earlier this year.

"Worlds War Bizarre" will air on Tuesday, June 21st. You can also check out the synopsis for the Season 2 finale, "Waiting for Superman" here.