Supernatural Comes to Legends of Tomorrow in New Photos

In a set of newly-released photos from an upcoming episode of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, John Constantine and Charlie — two magical beings who would feel fairly at home in the world of The CW’s long-running supernatural drama…err…Supernatural — find themselves hanging out with an important member of the Supernatural cast in the cameo nobody saw coming. In a series of photos released by The CW today, the pair have apparently recruited Baby — The Winchester Brothers’ beloved Impala — to help them in their mission to retrieve the pieces of the Loom of Fate so they can stop Astra Logue from continuing to flood the Earth with sould from Hell.

And yes, by all appearances, that’s the real Baby, complete with the paintings under the trunk lid and the correct license plate number. Supernatural fans have already started to take notice that the car has a “new gig.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans have been joking about (and sometimes straight-up asking for) a Supernatural cameo in the Arrowverse ever since it came out that Arrow star Stephen Amell got along so well with series stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles. Ackles played the role of Jason Todd in the animated movie Batman: Under the Hood.

For his part, John Constantine also has ties to Supernatural; the character of Castiel, the angel who works shoulder to shoulder with the Winchesters to stop evil beasties and save the world, was supposedly modeled after Constantine’s trenchcoat-and-tie look.

In the episode, titled “Zari, Not Zari,” Sara (Caity Lotz), Constantine (Matt Ryan) and Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) find themselves in British Columbia searching for another piece of the Loom, but they run into a problem they couldn’t have foreseen. Zari (Tala Ashe) has been having trouble feeling like herself, so she goes on meditative journey at the suggestion of Behrad (guest star Shayan Sobhian). Meanwhile, Ava (Jes Macallan) volunteers to try and help Rory (Dominic Purcell) with a personal problem. Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Morgan Faust & Tyron Carter.

Supernatural is currently in its fifteenth and final season, but since all of the series film in British Columbia, that setting for “Zari, Not Zari” might actually suggest that this is not simply a loving homage to Baby, but that it might be an actual prop car from the fictional show Supernatural, which Constantine and Charlie liberated from the set. Even then, there’s a sense of crossover with the universe of Supernatural, where the characters of Sam and Dean have encountered the actors who play them before (things get weird sometimes over there, too).

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash on Tuesday nights. Supernatural will make its midseason premiere on Monday at its new time — 8 p.m. before episodes of Roswell New Mexico.