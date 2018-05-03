DC Fans Are Loving ‘Swamp Thing’ TV Series News

DC Comics fans were met with a pleasant surprise today, with the official announcement of the company’s DC Universe video streaming service. But it’s the latest news – that the platform could include a Swamp Thing live-action series – that has fans buzzing.

The project will reportedly have a script-to-series order, and will be executive produced by Aquaman director James Wan and showrun by It‘s Gary Dauberman, and Daredevil‘s Mark Verheiden. The official description for the series can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“When CDC researcher Abby Arcane returns to her childhood home of Houma, Louisiana, in order to investigate a deadly swamp-borne virus, she develops a surprising bond with scientist Alec Holland — only to have him tragically taken from her. But as powerful forces descend on Houma, intent on exploiting the swamp’s mysterious properties for their own purposes, Abby will discover that the swamp holds mystical secrets, both horrifying and wondrous — and the potential love of her life may not be dead after all.”

Considering the amount of fan love for Swamp Thing – and the various attempts to bring him into live-action in recent years – it’s safe to say that people have a lot to say about the possibility of a new TV series. Here are some of our favorite responses.

@EammonJacobs

Hahahahaha we’re getting a #SwampThing series on DC’s streaming platform? Madness. pic.twitter.com/F2M77K6W3R — Eammon Jacobs (@EammonJacobs) May 2, 2018

@JonSheasby

It’d only be right to play “You Make My Dreams” by Hall & Oates right now. #SwampThing https://t.co/NW21X2Aqva — Jon Sheasby (@JonSheasby) May 2, 2018

@GrahamGeekEire

And James Wan is developing the #SwampThing series as well!? pic.twitter.com/gBSam8mMaP — Graham Day (@GrahamGeekEire) May 2, 2018

@DStulpen

@playhouse76

This is intriguing. It would be nice to do #SwampThing proper in live-action. #DCUniverse pic.twitter.com/CAQuxj7eca — Matt Tucker (@playhouse76) May 2, 2018

@EnergizerConvoy

It’s honestly bittersweet that #SwampThing‘s creators are’nt here to see the news. They would be extremely proud. — 2k18 Handle (@EnergizerConvoy) May 2, 2018

@JenWilliams13

Dear James Wan, Please include a canonically bisexual John Constantine in your new Swamp Thing TV show please and thank you. #SwampThing — J. Williams ? (@JenWilliams13) May 2, 2018

@NEEUQREVILO

James Wan is about to bring us #SwampThing into live action pic.twitter.com/gvdSFvKkB5 — Jonathan Chance (@NEEUQREVILO) May 2, 2018

@dancingmusique

@MissLissiee