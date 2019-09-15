Taika Waititi Reveals if Marvel Knew He Was Starring in The Suicide Squad

With a lot of questions surrounding the future of DC Comics’ movie universe, James Gunn set the Internet on fire this week with the reveal of the full cast of The Suicide Squad. And while the news did confirm a lot of rumors that have been floating around in recent months, it also included some huge surprises — especially when it came to poaching talent from Marvel Studios, as Gunn will get the chance to direct Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker Taika Waititi in his DC movie debut. But how does Marvel Studios feel about yet another director double dipping with the Distinguished Competition?

MTV News caught up with Waititi and his Jojo Rabbit actor Sam Rockwell during the Toronto International Film Festival where he was asked if Marvel knew about his dalliance.

“Well, they didn’t know until know until now, mate,” Waititi said with a chuckle. “I don’t know, I don’t know what’s going on with that. I don’t know anything about that.”

Waititi was obviously playing coy, but fans are dying to know just which character he’ll be playing in the upcoming franchise. Don’t expect Gunn to spill any details, though, as he’s refusing to reveal anything about the cast for a long time — and he even said that a lot of the information currently floating around is wrong.

“Some characters will get out. Some already have (although some reported on, including from reputable sources, have been very wrong). But, in all honestly, I don’t know if we’ll officially release character info for a long long while to come,” Gunn wrote on Twitter earlier.

So far, the confirmed cast members, as stated by Gunn himself, include David Dastmalchian, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joaquin Cosio, Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, Mayling NG, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn, Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Peter Capaldi, Julio Ruiz, Junnifer Holland, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, and Michael Rooker.

We do know that Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, Captain Boomerang, and Rick Flag are confirmed to return, and there are rumors that Elba will be playing Bronze Tiger while Agee is King Shark. As for the rest of them, it seems up in the air and there will be a ton of speculation until then.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters on August 6, 2021.

Cover photo of Taika Waititi by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Disney.