The Batman: Is There Post-Credits Scene?

Warner Bros. greatly anticipated movie The Batman has arrived in theaters and is dominating the box office. Fans and critics are both praising the fresh take on Batman, and Warner Bros. is already at work on spinoffs and a potential sequel movie. There’s an expectation with the superhero movie genre that sticking around after the credits will yield an extra scene or teas for the next film in the series or shared universe. Is there a post-credits scene in The Batman? Yes, sort of. It’s a different kind of thing. We’ll explain, but be warned that SPOILERS for The Batman follow.

The Batman does contain a brief sting following its credits, but it’s not a full scene or any sort of concrete tease. Instead, green text appears onscreen, similar to the chat function used between Edward Nashton / The Riddler (Paul Dano) and Bruce Wayne / Batman (Robert Pattinson) midway through the film. The text showcases the words “Good Bye”, before glitching and briefly showing the URL for the film’s tie-in website, www.rataalada.com. As those who have seen the entire film know, “rataalada” plays a significant role within the plot itself, as it is part of one of the many complicated riddles that The Riddler lays out for Batman.

While fans might have hoped for The Batman to leave fans with some sort of footage leading to a potential sequel, or at least one of the HBO Max-exclusive spinoff shows that are currently in the works, the plug of the website will still keep fans guessing. And although a sequel to The Batman has yet to be officially announced, those involved with the project have indicated that the narrative possibilities are being explored, with producer Dylan Clark recently telling ComicBook.com that a follow up film will realistically arrive in less than five years.

“I mean, they always have that little bit at the end, that’s like: ‘…and coming up!’ But other than that, it feels strangely personal. I think people will be quite shocked at how different it is,” Pattinson revealed in an interview earlier this year. “When I saw it the first time, even from the first shot, it does feel incredibly different tonally, to the other movies. It’s so strange, and it’s sad, and quite touching. It’s a really, really unusual Batman story, and it almost seems harder for me to imagine it being a series afterwards.”

The Batman is now playing exclusively in theaters.