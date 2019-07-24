The Batman Adds Rogue One Cinematographer Greig Fraser

Warner Bros. Pictures is rapidly getting ready for production on The Batman, the upcoming reboot with writer and director Matt Reeves and new Bruce Wayne actor Robert Pattinson. Now they have recruited some talent from the galaxy far, far away to provide the visual identity of the film.

The Hollywood Reporter states that The Batman has added Academy Award-nominee Greig Fraser to shoot the film. Fraser is known for his work on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Zero Dark Thirty, and the upcoming reboot of Dune.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s great to be working with Matt again,” said Fraser in a statement to the outlet. “The Batman franchise is iconic and its a privilege to now be able to visualize it in my own way. Especially with the cumulative creative potential of all the talent and technicians we have in front of and behind the camera.”

This is the latest development in the ongoing shooting saga of this film; last week erroneous reports surfaced after an IMDb update indicated that cinematographer Robert Richardson was going to join the production. But Richardson revealed that he was only going to work on the film when it was still being helmed by Ben Affleck; he had never even spoken to Reeves about possibly joining this new iteration.

Reeves has spoken at length about his plan for the new Batman movie, explaining why they needed to recast the actor and move it our of the shadow from the shared universe of DC superhero movies.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale,” Reeves previously explained. “It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The Batman is currently on track to be released in theaters on June 25, 2021.