Andy Serkis Wants to Work on Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’

Andy Serkis has contributed his acting abilities to the Star Wars, Marvel, and Lord of the Rings universes, with the DC Extended Universe still a possibility. The actor’s Planet of the Apes collaborator Matt Reeves is directing The Batman, with Serkis confirming he’d happily play any role offered to him by the director.

“Oh, for sure! I mean, I’d go to the edge of the created universe with Matt [Reeves],” Serkis shared with JoBlo about his interest in joining the DCEU. “I mean, he’s the most brilliant director. I would work with anything with him again, y’know, I mean, I absolutely adore him and we’re very good friends, close friends, and I think he’s an extraordinary director so, for sure.”

Reeves joined the Planet of the Apes franchise with Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, which helped establish the tensions between humanity and the highly-intelligent primates. Throughout the series, Serkis provided the motion-capture performance for Caesar, a role which many audiences felt deserved acting recognition from major awards organizations.

Sadly, Serkis and audiences had to say goodbye to Caesar in last year’s War for the Planet of the Apes, with that character’s fate being a common trend with many of the characters he’s played.

“I mean, look, Caesar really was like ripping my heart out when he died,” the actor confessed. “All the way through his life I played him, you know, from infancy through to sweet goodnight. So, that one was hard to say goodbye, it really was, over the course of three movies. And, Ulysses Klaue, I was having such a good time playing him. I was very sad to say goodbye to him, too. And Snoke…well, who knows about Snoke? Who knows? [laughs]”

Many details about The Batman are unclear, other than Reeves’ involvement. Ben Affleck was originally slated to write, direct, and star in the film, yet the actor handed filmmaking duties over to Reeves after the realization of how difficult it would be to fulfill all of these duties.

Rumors about the upcoming film have even teased that Affleck might not star in it, not only due to his possible disinterest in the film but also to theories that this film would focus on a much earlier point in the hero’s career, possibly requiring an actor much younger than Affleck to play the Caped Crusader.

The Batman is scheduled to shoot next year.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.

