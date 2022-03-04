The Batman: Fan Debuts Amazing Animated Trailer for Robert Pattinson Movie

✖

One fan decided to make an amazing animated version of The Batman’s trailer. TheArt91Lee absolutely knocked this teaser out of the park and you can check it out down below. The Robert Pattinson film doesn’t come out for another year, but that hasn’t stopped the fandom from making all sorts of hysterical memes and edits of the trailer. The Batman’s big debut could be considered the biggest highlight from DC FanDome last year. That’s hard to fathom because it also included looks at The Suicide Squad, The Flash, and the coronation of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Yeah, Michael Keaton returning as The Dark Knight is pretty wicked. But, what would the future hold for Pattinson in his first stint under the cowl? One thing that Matt Reeves’ film has in spades seems to be attitude and atmosphere. From the moment the Twilight star beats the ever-loving crap out of that henchman, we’ve all been put on notice.

Back at DC FanDome, the director talked about the tone and time period for his film. If anyone is expecting direct adaptations of the earlier comics, they're going to be a little disappointed. But, there will be plenty of source material nods in Reeves’ tale.

"It's not an origin tale, and you're meeting him in the early days," Reeves told fans during the online event. "What's really important about this iteration is that you know a lot of the other stories are about how he had to master his fear and master himself in order to become Batman and that in that Batman state, he's sort of in his best self, and I think for me, what was exciting was not doing that, not doing the origin, not doing what we've seen done so beautifully in other movies, but instead to meet him in the middle of this criminological experiment to see him in the becoming of Batman and to see him make mistakes as Batman, see him grow and fail and be heroic do all of the things that we associate with Batman but in a way that felt very human and very flawed."

Pattinson swings into frame as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming film which also stars Paul Dano as The Riddler; Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman; Colin Farrell as The Penguin; John Turturro as Carmine Falcone; Jeffrey Wright as the GCPD’s James Gordon; Peter Sarsgaard as Gotham D.A. Gil Colson; Jayme Lawson as mayoral candidate Bella Reál; and Andy Serkis as Alfred.

