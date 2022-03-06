The Batman Director Hasn’t Told Robert Pattinson About Sequel Yet

The Batman was released in theaters this weekend, and not only did it have the second-biggest opening weekend of the pandemic, but critics and audiences alike are loving the Matt Reeves-directed DC film. The new movie is currently “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% critics score after 363 reviews and a 90% audience score after 5,000+ reviews. Many fans are already calling for a sequel, but no official announcement has been made. In fact, Batman star Robert Pattinson just revealed to Variety that Reeves has yet to talk to him about a follow-up.

“I don’t think so, ” Pattinson replied when asked if Reeves talked to him about a longer arc for his character. “We’ve kind of had conversations about it since. But, I mean, he spent five years from conception to completion of this. He’s very, very, very, one-track-minded – well, one-project-minded, I guess. And so I think until this comes out, I doubt he’s thought about the next steps yet. Or maybe he has and he hasn’t told me.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While a sequel to The Batman has not been announced there are some HBO Max spin-offs in the works including a “Scarface story” that follows Penguin’s (Colin Farrell) rise to power in Gotham’s criminal underworld.

“I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories… We are already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin [Farrell], which is gonna be super cool,” Reeves recently shared with The Independent at The Batman‘s premiere. “And we’re working on some other stuff, too, but we have started talking about another movie.”

“We have to get into what made him the man he is,” Farrell recently told Entertainment Tonight. “And also, it will pick up where this film finished off, I think. I think it’ll pick up a little short time after the last frame of this film,” he explained. “We’ll get to go on a little kind of left turn off to the world of Oz and how he’s beginning to kind of dream of filling a potential power vacuum that may exist.”

In addition to Pattinson and Farrell, The Batman stars Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon.